Prepare DPR for development of tourism in Aurangabad district

Aurangabad, Jan 19:

A high level meeting was held in the presence of union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad in Delhi on Wednesday in connection with tourism development in the district. Dr Karad instructed to prepare a DPR for tourism development in the district.

The meeting was attended by union tourism department secretary Arvind Singh, ITDC's KV Rao, Director general of Archeological Survey of India V Vidyavati, Rajendra Lodha, VP Singh of Junaid Broadcasting engineering consultancy, Saurabh Deshmukh and other officials were present. Officials from Aurangabad also attended the meeting.

A presentation on ropeway construction was made at the meeting on behalf of Sky, a private organization. Efforts are being made to set up rope way at Ajanta, Ellora, Aurangabad Caves, Daultabad fort, light and sound show at Ghrishneshwar temple and Bibi Ka Maqbara for tourism development in the district. Broadcasting Engineering Consultant India Ltd is preparing a DPR. The meeting discussed some technical issues regarding permissions in the archeological site of the ASI.

Will use CSR funds

CSR funds of Indian Oil Corporation will be used for installation of ropeway at Daultabad Fort. Light and sound show will be set up in the Ghrishneshwar temple through the rural electrification corporation. Light and sound shows will be set up at Soneri Mahal and various development works will be carried out at Ahilya Devi Kund through GAIL.