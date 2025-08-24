Prerna Dalvi awarded Ph D

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM's project director, Prerna Borade-Dalvi, has been awarded a PhD in Journalism and Mass Communication.

She submitted her thesis titled 'New Media and Health: A Critical Study of the Use of Smart Phones Among the Undergraduate Students of Marathwada Region and Its Impact on Their Health' under the guidance of Dr Tanveer Ahmed, research guide from MGM University.