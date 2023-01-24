Pride of Aurangabad - Celebrating 21 Glorious Years

Aurangabad: The city witnessed a new realm of happiness, celebrations and joy as Pride Group completed 21 years of building excellence in Aurangabad and beyond. On the occasion of the 21st anniversary, the company invited all their stakeholders, vendors, contractors, employees, and well-wishers who have been associated with the business since its inception.

On the occassion, Navin Bagadia, head of Pride, said, “It is my good fortune that I can celebrate such a joyous day in our lives with all of you. I look forward to celebrating our silver and golden jubilee anniversaries with all of you. Bhupendrasingh Rajpal, director Manjeet Pride group addressed the gathering with his motivationals words to encourage entire members of the organisation. Pride has been privileged to deliver some of the finest homes in the city to countless families and continues to be synonymous with prestige, potential, promptness, professionalism and a passion for excelling. Their two new projects will completely revolutionize living in the city and bring a paradigm shift in how customers perceive opulence and comfort.