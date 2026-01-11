Pride of BJP’s saffron is enough to stop Khan :Minister Nitesh Rane

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “If Khan has to be stopped, there is no longer any need for an Baan (arrow). The pride of the BJP’s saffron is sufficient,” said Nitesh Rane, Minister for Ports Development in the city during cavassing on Sunday night.

He said that someone who proclaims “I Love Mahadev” must occupy the mayor’s chair of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation and for that, Hindus must demonstrate unity.

As part of the CSMC election campaign, meetings were held in support of BJP candidates in Prabagh No. 18 (Padampura), Gulmandi Prabhag -15, 16, and 17, and in the Pundaliknagar area covering Prabhags 22, 23, and 27, in the presence of Minister Rane.

OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, MLA Sanjay Kenekar, City President Kishor Shitole, along with BJP candidates, were present.

Addressing a meeting at Gulmandi, Minister Rane said this election should be viewed as a contest between Khan, the arrow, and the pride of saffron. He alleged that the Uddhav Sena has fielded candidates who look at the city with ill intent, and that people must understand the conspiracy behind this.

He further alleged that Shiv Sena has given candidatures to those who opposed Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray and to those who opposed the rally taken out in support of the Uniform Civil Code.

Speaking at the Padampura meeting, Minister Rane said, “Let anyone have a White House or a Black House here—do not pay attention to them. All house-owners bow before Devabhau. If he merely glares, they won’t even have the strength to lift their bags,” he remarked, referring critically to a viral video.

He also targeted All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and the Congress in his criticism.

At Vijaynagar in the Pundaliknagar area, Rane said this election is important from the perspective of Hindutva. “This election is against a jihadi mindset. Islamisation is underway in the city. There is love jihad in every Prabhag. Therefore, vote for BJP candidates on the January 15,” he urged.

Candidates Anil Makriye, Bunty Chawariya, Lakshmikant Thete, Suvarna Tupe, Ashok Damle, Pushpa Nirpagare, Raju Vaidya and others were present.

Box

BJP Needed for Central & State Schemes

“As the BJP is in power both at the Centre and in the State, a BJP mayor should also be elected in the CSMC so that several Central and State government schemes can be implemented in the city and overall development can take place,” said Minister Atul Save. He urged voters to cast their votes for the lotus symbol everywhere on January 15.