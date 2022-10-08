Principal Secretary to review NEP implementation in Bamu

Aurangabad, Oct 8:

The Higher Education Department will take a review of the planning done by the universities of the State to implement the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

The Principal Secretary of the Department will conduct the university-wise review in three phases.

In the first phase, Vice-chancellors, pro-vice chancellors, registrars and officers concerned of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University (Jalgaon) will attend the meeting at Bamu on October 10.

In the second phase meeting, universities from Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Solapur and Nashik remain present on October 14. The meeting of the third phase will be organised on October 17.