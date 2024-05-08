Principals, teachers, trustees & employees united to save Constitution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“The Constitution of the country is in danger due to BJP which has been in power for ten years. They have committed irregularities in the field of education. If they come to power again, they can take away the basic rights of the citizens. For this purpose, there is a need to remove BJP from power” opined the trustees of education societies, principals and employees unions in a meeting organised at a hotel in the Railway Station area on Wednesday evening.

They also decided to meet people door to door to get the majority of votes for the candidate of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). All of them united to save the Constitution.

MVA candidate Chandrakant Khaire, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, former legislator Kishore Patil, Ranganath Kale, Dwarkabhau Pathrikar, Prakash Mugadiya, Rahul Mhaske, Vijay Raut, Dr Prahlad Lulekar, Subhash Lomte,

Dr Rajesh Karpe, Dr Fulchand Salampure, Dr Umakant Rathod, Dr Vilas Khandare, Dr Laxmikant Shinde, Dr Mohan Sounderye, Prakash Dane, Subhash Meher, Chandrakant Chavan, Dr Majeed Shaikh, Dr Zakiuddin Siddiqui, Dr Machindra Gorde and others were present.

In the beginning, Dr Karpe said that the BJP Government at the centre destroyed the education system systematically in 10 years. Dr Umakant Rathod said that the BJP Government made a big plan to deprive education to poors children, and if they come to power again, would implement it. He appealed to all to recognise this danger. Dr Siddiqui also spoke. Vivek Jaiswal proposed a vote thanks.

Box

Work of spreading poison in society

Dr Prahlad Lulekar said “The rulers of the country spread the poison of communal hatred among communities during the last one decade. He said that the conspiracy was made to change the Constitution which gives fundamental rights to people. “All those who follow progressive thoughts should forget the differences and come together to save the Constitution,” he added.