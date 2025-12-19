Prisoner identifies body, four-day-old murder solved

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four days ago, a bound body was found in a sack in the Godavari riverbed at Pategav in Paithan tehsil. The local crime branch investigation confirmed the unidentified body as Krishna Dhanwade (38).

Krishna, who was deaf and mute, had a drinking habit and would often assault his mother, father, and sister-in-law, who had come home for maternity support. During one such dispute, his nephew and son-in-law, Sagar Kesapure (20, Deulgaon Raja), along with friend Rishikesh Gaikwad (22, Dudhad) and a minor, killed him. The accused have been taken into custody. On December 15, the body, with hands and feet tied, was discovered in the Godavari riverbed. Under the orders of superintendent of police Dr Vinay kumar Rathod, police inspector Vijaysingh Rajput and his team began investigating, checking the surrounding area and missing persons records at local police stations. Two days later, the body was identified as Krishna Dhanwade of Shevgaon’s Gadewadi. After visiting his family, his identity was confirmed. Krishna had a history of alcohol abuse and frequently left home after creating conflicts. Because he did not have a mobile phone, the family had not filed a missing complaint.

Investigation leads to murder

Assistant police inspector Pawan Ingle and police sub-inspector Mahesh Ghughe’s team worked extensively in Paithan to identify the body. While collecting information about missing persons at Shevgaon police station, their colleague Balvirsing Bahure showed the photograph of the body to nearby prisoners. One prisoner immediately recognized it as Krishna, and within hours, the murder case was solved.

Nephew suspected of murder

Krishna often abused his parents and his deaf-mute sister-in-law while intoxicated. Even when his pregnant niece came to stay from Mumbai, he continued his abusive behavior. Conflicts arose between Krishna and his son-in-law Sagar, who had previously tried to attack Krishna, but mediation had resolved the matter temporarily. Once this was confirmed, the team apprehended Sagar in Deulgaon Raja. On the night of December 15, Sagar went to Krishna’s home and killed him while he was asleep. Later, with the help of Rishikesh and another accomplice, they tied the body in a sack and threw it into the Godavari river from the Pategaon bridge on a two-wheeler. Both Sagar and Rishikesh have been arrested.