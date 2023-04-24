Priti clears NET
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 24, 2023 08:40 PM 2023-04-24T20:40:02+5:30 2023-04-24T20:40:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Priti Bankar has qualified National Eligibility Test (NET) in the Marathi subject. The National Testing Agency which ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Priti Bankar has qualified National Eligibility Test (NET) in the Marathi subject. The National Testing Agency which conducted the NET in December 2022, has declared its result recently. She is a researcher at the MGM Institute of Indian and Foreign Languages.Open in app