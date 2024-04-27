Private employee beaten up by relatives of shopkeeper

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Jawaharnagar police station has registered an offence against eight persons on the charge of beating a private employee following their enmity. The incident took place in the Seven Hills area on April 21.

The police have booked Shaikh Taher Shaikh Rahim, Shaikh Faizan Shaikh Taher, Shaikh Eman Shaikh Taher (all residents of Rauza Baugh), and five others.

It so happened that the victim Erfan Khan Yunus Khan works in a Clean Air Technology shop situated in the Seven Hills area. On April 21, the relatives of the shop owner were fixing the board in front of the shop. Hence Erfan inquired about it. This angered the relatives who then beat him with fighters, belts, kicks, and blows. They also threw stones in the shop.

It may be noted that the shop owner of Erfan and the accused are relatives and the personal enmity is underway between them.