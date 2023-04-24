Probe against 4 colleges completed, notice issued

Chhatrapati Sambhjajinagar:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has completed a probe against four colleges and issued notices to them.

It may be noted that irregularities were surfaced in some colleges during the undergraduate courses examination. The university also receoved compalints against a few colleges about lack of facilities, infrastructure and approved the staff. Bamu set up enquiry panels for each college.

Dr Prashant Amrukat Panel visited Valmikrao Dalvi College of Shendra, followed by Dr Bhalchandra Waykar Samiti to Dr A P J Abdul Kalam College of Shendra, Dr Suresh Gaikwad Panel to Govindrao Patil Jivrakh College-Kolwadi and Dr Chetna Sonkamble Panel to C P College of Education. The committees paid a spot visit and completed the probe. The panel submitted their report to the vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole. A notice was issued to each college.

Pro-vice chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that in the notice, the colleges were asked to submit clarification with academic department by April 25 and take seriously panel reports’ findings and parameters.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that it is moral responsibility of the colleges to provide required basic facilities, skilled staff for the students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

He said that the institutes were instructed time and again to make available facilities and appoint approved principals and teaching staff.

“The univeristy administration will take stern action against those institutes which will ignore this. There will be no compromise on quality of education,” he added.