Probe Hotel VITS deal scam through retired judge: Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that the Hotel VITS purchase scam case would be investigated by a high-powered committee. However, if the people involved in this case are part of the committee, how can there be an impartial investigation? A retired judge and external officers should be included in the inquiry committee,” said Ambadas Danve, former leader of the Opposition to the Legislative Council on Thursday.

Uddhav Sena leader Danve said that the State Government appointed a committee under the chairmanship of the District Collector in the Hotel VITS purchasing case.

“Our question is, will this committee be able to investigate the Guardian Minister? Danve alleged that the threads of the names emerging in the Satara drugs case are reaching the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister,” he said.

When asked about the use of black magic to win the election in Paithan Municipal Council, Danve said you know which company is performing the black magic. “Our Shiv Sainiks follow the ideology of Prabodhankar Thackeray. They do not believe in such things,” he said.

Box

BJP-Shinde Sena is making phone calls to Uddhav Sena for candidature

Danve told reporters that they are receiving phone calls asking, "If we don't get candidature from the BJP-Shinde Sena, will we get candidature from you?" He said that they did not respond to such people, but noted that they have started receiving such calls.

Box

Dhananjay Deshmukh met Danve

Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, met Ambadas Danve at Shiv Sena Bhavan today. The two had a discussion for some time. Danve avoided speaking further about this meeting. However, he mentioned that it was good that the accused Walmik Karad was denied bail. He is a man of MLA Dhananjay Munde. “Munde remembered Karad during the Municipal elections,” he said. He said that if Karad had got a bail, Munde's close supporters had made preparations to distribute sugar from atop an elephant.