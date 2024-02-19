Procession taken out in Bamu to celebrate Shivjayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A procession was taken out in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Monday (19th) to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

The campus reverberated with the sound of drums and lezim. The procession of a portrait of Shivaji Maharaj lasted for three and a half hours. It began after garlanding the statue of Shivaji Maharaj.

This was the second year of the portrait procession on the campus after the installation of Shivaji Maharaj. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari flagged off the procession.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar, Management Council Member Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Dr Aparna Patil, Dr Yogita Hoke Patil, Nitin Jadhav, Deans Dr Mahendra Sirsath, Dr Vaishali Khaparde, Dr Sanjay Salunke and Dr Bina Humbe, Student Development Department Director Dr Kailas Ambhure, Dr Rajesh Ragde and others were present. Faculty members, employees and students of the campus participated in it. The Lazim team of girls was the cynosure of all eyes.