Professor’s heart gives new life to worker from city

Transplantation in Mumbai: Organ donation gives new life to workers

Aurangabad, June 5:

A 33-year-old professor from Aurangabad was pronounced brain dead on Saturday. His heart was transplanted at a Mumbai hospital. The heart has been transplanted to a 40-year-old worker from Aurangabad.

Only 15 per cent of the heart of the 40-year-old worker was pumping. Therefore, a heart transplant was urgently needed. He was shifted to Mumbai six days ago. Due to the serious nature of the problem, the worker was given priority in the list of patients.

Finally, the organ was donated in Aurangabad on Saturday giving the worker a new lease of life. The heart reached Mumbai in a short time by a charter flight from Aurangabad and was transplanted. The heart transplant surgery lasted for 5 hours. The first 5 days after transplantation are very risky. The experts said that the details of the health of the worker will be clear after five days.

Commitment shown to the workers

I was treating the patient. Only 15 percent of the heart was pumping. Therefore, a heart transplant was urgently needed. He finally got a heart. The transplant surgery was performed by cardiac surgeon Dr Anvay Mule. The company in which this worker works commits and takes full responsibility for the treatment and transplant, said Dr Ajit Bhagwat, Cardiologist.