Prog held in Bamu on Yoga Day

Published: June 21, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A programme was organised at the Badminton Hall of the Physical Education Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Wednesday to celebrate International Yoga Day.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath presided over the event.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, deans Dr Chetna Sonakmble and Dr Walmik Sarwade, executive engineer Ravindra Kale, Director of Students Development Board Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Department head Dr Kalpana Zarikar were present. Pro-VC Dr Shirsath said that Yoga is the secret to a healthy and happy life. “One should do Yoga daily to experience that secret,” he added.

