Programme on Dr Hahnemann’s birth anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Homeopathic doctors association has organized a programme on the 268th birth anniversary of the Father of Homeopathy Dr Samuel Hahnemann on April 10 at 3.30 pm Marathwada Mahasul Prabodhini.

Union minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, MLA Atul Save, former MLC Subhash Zambad, Dr PM Darkhsar and other dignitaries will be present. April 10 is celebrated worldwide as World Homeopathy Day. In this programme, Prof Dr JD Patil will be honored with the lifetime achievement award. Also doctors who pass the homeopathy course will be felicitated. Dr Prakash Zambad, Dr Harish Nagadkar and others have appealed to be present for the programme.