Prohibitory order imposed in city

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

Considering various public occasions and functions in the city, Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr Nikhil Gupta imposed prohibitory order as per Maharashtra Police Act 1951 section 37 (1) and (3) in the city. The order will be imposed in the jurisdiction of the police commissionerate from January 10 from 12.01 am till January 24 midnight. The order will be implied on all except the persons on government duties and at all the places.

According to the order, no one can possesses arms and weapons including swords, javelin, sticks, pistols, knife or any other weapons which can harm man. No one possess flammable articles or explosives, launches for throwing stones, etc. No exhibition of portraits of any person, dead body and images. No shouting of slogans publicly, No songs or loud speakers that will breach the peace in the public places. Not more than five persons can gather at a place.

Action will be taken against those breaching the provisions of the order, CP mentioned.