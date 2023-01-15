Promote art and culture through every means: Dr Sandhya Purecha

-Conclusion of the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival

- Organization of Children's Film Festival from next year

Aurangabad: We try to promote art and culture through different mediums. Both of these are strengthened if they receive a pat of appreciation. Wherever you are, you should promote art and culture through every means, said national president of music and drama academy of Government of India and W20 India Dr Sandhya Purecha. She was speaking at the conclusion of Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival on Sunday.

Speaking further, Purecha said that to promote art, it is necessary to get a bit of appreciation. Films and I have a close relationship and it still remains today. Art, literature and culture will be showcased under the G20 through the W20. We will try to increase the leadership qualities of women and promote Indian art and culture wherever possible. Chief coordinator of W20 India Dharitri Patnaik, Special inspector general of police KM Prasanna, Maharashtra State cultural director Vibhikshan Chawre, Zilla Parishad CEO Vikas Meena, organizer Ashok Rane, Jury chairman Judy Gladstone, Nandkishore Kagliwal, actress Sonali Kulkarni , Shweta Basu Prasad, MGM chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice-chancellor Vilas Sapkal and others were present.

Children's film festival next year

Nandkishore Kagliwal said that films of international quality were screened at the festival this year. The audience responded enthusiastically. Film is an effective medium to convey messages in society. This festival takes Aurangabad city to new heights. A children's film festival will be organized next year.

Aurangabad should be the film capital

Ankushrao Kadam said that the capital of India was Aurangabad. Similarly, Aurangabad should be the center of the film industry.