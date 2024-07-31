Promotion & recruitment to be carried out soon: VC Dr Vijay Fulari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “More than half of the posts of non-teaching staff and teachers are vacant in the university. One person has a double workload. All matters of recruitment of teachers and staff, their promotion will be sorted out in the coming days,” said Dr Vijay Fulari, vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking in a ceremony organised at Mahatma Phule auditorium of the University on Wednesday to felicitate employees on their retirement.

Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarawade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amritkar, head of General Administration Department Dr Kailas Pathrikar and Executive Engineer Ravindra Kale were prominently present on this occasion.

Dr Vikas Shende from the Biochemistry Department, Senior Assistant Arvind Helwade, Laboratory Technician D S Bankar, and Ganesh Salve from the Estate Department were felicitated on their retirement today.

VC Dr Vijay Fualari said that both teachers and employees played a significant role in the progress of the Bamu. He also appealed to employees to be aware of their rights along with their duties.

Deputy registrar Dr Ganesh Manza conducted the proceedings of the programme. Tributes were also paid to those employees who passed away last month.

Rs 4 L deposited in retired employees' account

The university allows encashment of a maximum 300 days leaves at the time of retirement of employees and officers. Earlier, the leave encashment amount was Rs 2 lakh while it was increased up to Rs 4 lakh recently. The leave encashment of Rs 4 lakh was deposited to the account of the employees who retired today.