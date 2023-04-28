Proper use of supply chain can increase production

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Supply chain is an important factor for the growth of the industry. Proper use of this supply chain can increase production capacity, and generate a large amount of employment generation, said Sanjay Sanghai, Executive Vice President (Group Purchase) of Endurance Technology.

A materials management week was organized at Marathwada Auto Cluster on behalf of Indian Institute of Materials Management recently. More than two hundred representatives from the industrial sector were present on this occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Shriram Narayanan, executive director of E H said that to boost the Indian economy, there is a need to introduce the latest technology for maximum development and creating skilled manpower in the industries. He also said that entrepreneurs should use new technology to encourage exports and get financial assistance from abroad. Industrialists K Srihari, Srikanth Mule, Sushant Pathare and others were present.