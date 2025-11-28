Proposal to change local hostel mess contractor

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Social Welfare Department has assigned the operation of messes in state government hostels across the state to a single contractor. However, a serious incident came to light the day before yesterday when a lizard was found in students’ meals due to negligence by mess staff. In this context, assistant commissioner Ravindra Shinde has submitted a proposal to the Commissioner suggesting that the local hostel at least should have a new mess contractor.

Meanwhile, following an aggressive protest by students, all staff in Unit Number-1 of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar hostel complex for 1,000 students in the Kileark area have been replaced.

On 25 November, a lizard was found in the evening meal prepared for students in Unit Number-1. This angered the students, who staged a protest outside the hostel. Some students called the hostel warden, Dhanedhar and Varshil, as well as assistant commissioner Shinde, requesting them to come immediately and reporting the incident. By 11:30 pm , students had gathered and read out their complaints directly to Ravindra Shinde.

Students reported that low-quality meals, including milk, bananas, and eggs, had been provided for several days. They also shared instances of rudeness and misbehavior from mess staff when complaints were made. The students highlighted the overall lack of cleanliness and the absence of clean drinking water. They demanded that at least at the local level, the mess contractor should be changed. Assistant commissioner Ravindra Shinde confirmed that a proposal has been submitted to the Social Welfare Commissioner.

Clean-up underway

On the day of the incident, Social Welfare commissioner Deepa Mudhol-Munde was in the city for a program. The following day, she personally visited the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar hostel complex for 1,000 students to assess the situation and gave instructions to local officials. Following this, cleanup of clogged drains in the hostel has been taken up on a war-footing. Security guards have also been replaced, and the remaining tasks are being carried out, said assistant commissioner Ravindra Shinde.