Proposals for teachers’ promotions invited

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Feb 17:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University has started inviting promotion proposals of college teachers under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

An assistant professor will be promoted to association profess and qualified associate to a professor. The eligible teaching faculties of the colleges of Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts will have to submit the proposals through their principals in the prescribed format. The last date of submission of the promotion proposal is February 28.

The university will carry out scrutiny of proposals and will call the candidates for an interview before the experts' committee. The district-wise experts' committee will be set up. Each panel comprises a representative of vice-chancellor, joint director of higher education, subject expert. A total of Rs 3,000 fee will be charged for each proposal. Bamu will hold district-level camps in March-April. The teachers will have to submit required documents as per the terms and conditions within the given deadline.