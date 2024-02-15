Proposed municipal building on Majnu hill sparks debate

Environmentalists and geologists raising concerns

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) plans to build a new administrative building on a hill near the Majnu hill area. However, the proposal has sparked debate, with environmentalists and geologists raising concerns about the impact on the historical site and its unique rock formations.

At a public hearing on Thursday, municipal administrator G Sreekanth listened to both sides. He assured objectors that the building wouldn't be built without considering their input.

The proposed site, near the Maulana Azad research center, was initially designated for a park and considered an oxygen zone for the city. Many, including nature lovers, experts, including Dilip Yardi, Dr Kishore Pathak, Dr Ashok Tejankar, and Gyanprakash Modani and students voiced their objections.

Their concerns included

The area's geological significance and importance for study. The existing park designation and role as an oxygen zone. The presence of migratory birds at nearby Salim Ali Lake. The availability of other open plots within the city for such construction. The increasing online accessibility of municipal services, questioning the need for a new building.

Benefits of the building

Meanwhile, municipal administrator G Sreekanth highlighted the benefits of the proposed building, including its size and potential as the city's tallest structure, offering panoramic views. A dedicated floor for tourists and proximity to key administrative offices.