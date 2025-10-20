Prosperity arrives with every lamp

Significance of Lakshmi Pujan

This Lakshmi Pujan, devotees light lamps and perform rituals to invite Goddess Lakshmi, avoid Alakshmi Pooja, and seek prosperity, harmony, and spiritual well-being in homes and businesses.

Lakshmi Pujan, celebrated on the main day of Diwali, is a festival of devotion, prosperity, and spiritual renewal across city. On this auspicious occasion, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Kuber, Goddess Saraswati, and Lord Indra, seeking blessings for wealth, wisdom, and success. According to traditional belief, Goddess Lakshmi visits clean and well-lit homes on this divine night, bestowing prosperity and happiness upon devotees. Families light rows of diyas, decorate their doorsteps with colourful rangolis, and offer sweets, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil. Today’s puja will be performed during three auspicious muhurats for traders Amrut Kaal, Labh Kaal, and Shubh Kaal. For traders, a special Lakshmi and account book puja will take place from 9 am to 9.30 pm. The Pravesh Kaal for homes in the evening is considered especially favourable for performing the rituals. Devotees may also perform the puja at midnight to seek the Goddess’s divine blessings. The festive spirit continues tomorrow vehicle worship on Diwali Padwa, marking the beginning of a prosperous new year. Lakshmi Pujan thus reminds everyone that true wealth lies not only in material gains but also in contentment, compassion, and righteous deeds making it one of Diwali’s most meaningful and cherished traditions.

Auspicious time for Lakshmi Pujan

“Tomorrow is highly auspicious for performing Lakshmi Pujan. However, the Pravesh Kaal (evening period) is especially favourable for the worship of Goddess Lakshmi.”

— Dr. Ramkrishna Barhate Banegaonkar Guruji

Muhurta for Lakshmi Pujan:

5.45 pm – 9.30 pm (Pravesh Kaal)