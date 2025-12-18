Provide election materials to returning officers: CSMC civic chief

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

For the municipal corporation elections, offices of the election returning officers (EROs) will be set up at nine different locations. Administrator G Sreekanth directed in a meeting held on Thursday that each office should be provided with the necessary election materials.

A meeting of contractors responsible for supplying election materials was held at the municipal corporation headquarters under the chairmanship of the administrator. He also instructed that unnecessary expenditure should be avoided while supplying materials. Suppliers of stationery, temporary furniture, tent arrangements, catering services, video shooting, and other materials were present at the meeting.

The administrator clearly stated that the materials required for the functioning of the EROs offices and all election-related machinery should be of good quality; however, wherever possible, purchases should be made at low and cost-effective rates. He instructed that equipment such as xerox machines should not be purchased but hired on a rental basis for at least one month.

He also gave clear instructions to the model code of conduct teams to video-record political party meetings and other activities.