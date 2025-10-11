Prozone mall celebrates 15th anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Marathwada's Prozone Mall celebrated its 15th anniversary with enthusiasm. The event saw prominent personalities from various fields cut the cake and inaugurate the Diwali shopping festival.

Director of Prozone Mall Kamal Soni said the mall attracts customers not only from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar but also from districts like Jalgaon and alhiyanagar, reflecting its popularity and wide reach. The mall hosts national and international brands, with more international brands arriving soon. Around 10 lakh visitors visit monthly, with peak crowds on weekends. Shoppers can enjoy electronics, clothing, branded food items, and movies at the mall’s cinema, all under one roof. Parking options include free, normal, and premium. Special offers have been introduced to celebrate the anniversary and Diwali. Kamal Soni invited everyone to visit and enjoy shopping and festivities.