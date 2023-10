PSBA English School celebrates Ashadhi Ekadashi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Padmashri Shankar Bapu Apegaonkar (PSBA) English School celebrated Ashadhi Ekadashi enthusiastically. The programme commenced with traditional lamp lighting by chief guest, school administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar, principal Padma Jawlekar and all heads. The dignitaries performed pooja of students who were dressed up as Lord Vitthala and Goddess Rukhmani.

The administrator narrated the story of Bhakt Pundalik and his devotion towards parents. Importance of Ashadhi Ekadashi was also highlighted. Std. VIII students presented a cultural programme on wari and sang melodious bhajans in praise of Lord Vitthala. Students were dressed up in attires of saints like Dnyaneshwar, Tukaram and Namdev. The celebration concluded with aarti and Pasayadan.