PSBA English School students excel in CBSE X & XII result

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of PSBA English School excelled in X and XII, the result of which was declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The board held in March 2024.

School President Dr Sanjivani Bhosekar, Vice President Ashok Bhosekar, Administrator Samruddhi Bhosekar, Principal Padma Jawlekar, Vice Principal Archana Kurundkar andSeverine Lewis, School staff congratulated the students for the excellent result. A total of 160 students appeared for the 10 examinations.

Of them, 35 students obtained 90 per cent and above followed by 43 students (80 per cent above) and 35 students (70 and above).

Some of the school's top ten rankers of X are as follows; Vedika Gopale (98.40%), Parth Rewalkar (97.40), Rujula Deshpande and Sukhad Tijare (96.40%).