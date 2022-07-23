PSBA English School students shine in 12th result

Aurangabad, July 23:

The students of PSBA English School came out with flying colours in class XII Science result. The school recorded 100 per cent result. The top three rankers of the school are Rishi Rana (90.6%), Dixit Shyamrao (83.6 %) and Snehal Patil (80%).

The subject Toppers are as follows: Aditya Gawali got 100 marks in Physical Education followed by Rishi Rana (99 marks)-Computer Science, Rishi Rana-95 marks each in Physics and Chemistry, Snehal Patil (90)-English, Mansi Devre (88)-Biology and Atharv Dixit (83) Mathematics.

The names of other toppers are as follows Mansi Devre, Aditya Gawali, Nihar Mohite, Ram Behera, Shruti Sunthwal, Anurag Ranjeet Hire, Digant Joshi, Insha Fatema, Shruti Patil and Prudhvi Raja.