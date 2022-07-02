PTA should be formed in each school

Aurangabad, July 2:

Private English Schools from the district should form Parents Teachers Association (PTA).

The new academic year for the schools began on June 13 while students were allowed to attend classes on June 15.

The Education Department received complaints that schools have increased heavy fees from 20 per cent to 35 per cent for the academic year 2022-23. There are schools which have not formed the PTA.

The Education Department said that the schools should increase with the consultation of the PTA. The Department received complaints from the parents that schools were increasing fees more than the prescribed percentage.

As per the norms, school management can increase fees up to 15 per cent after every two years. The Education Department said that stern action would be taken against the schools if they flout norms.

The department will issue warning to the schools which have increased fees and if they do not withdraw fee hikes, action would be initiated against them. There are more than 824 English schools in the district including 60 affiliated with the central board.

The Department appealed to the parents to admit children only to Government recognised schools.

“Parents should seek information about the schools before taking admissions.

They will be responsible if they admit students to unrecognised schools,” the officers from the education department said.