Publication of Dr Kele's autobiography 'Edka' on Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Murhari Kele, a senior writer and chief engineer at MSEDCL, will be releasing his autobiography titled ‘Edka’ on March 10 at 4 pm. The ceremony will be held at Tapadia Natya Mandir and co-hosted by Sanskruti Publication, Thane and Anvi Publication, Solapur.

The book will be released by Dr Akshay Kumar Kale, president of the 90th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan. Dr Vijay Fulari, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, will preside over the programme. Senior literary Dr Rajan Gavas and Dr Yashpal Bhinge will offer their comments on the book. Manisha Kele of Sanskruti Prakashan and Dr Kavita Murumkar of Anvi Publications have appealed to all literature enthusiasts to attend the event.