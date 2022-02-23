Pulse polio campaign on Feb 27; doses to be administered to 2 L children

Aurangabad, Feb 23:

Nearly 2 lakh children in the age group of 0-5 years will be administered polio doses in the city on February 27, under the National Pulse Polio Campaign.

Even if the baby is sick, there is no problem in taking the dose. Doses can be given to a very sick baby on the advice of a doctor.

Talking to newsmen on Wednesday Health officer of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Dr Paras Mandlecha said that the target is to give a dose to 1.98 lakh children within the jurisdiction of AMC.

The AMC’s Health Department is fully prepared for the pulse polio vaccination campaign. The city has a maximum of 661 booths and will have 38 reporting units to control it.

A total of 45 medical officers, 130 supervisors and nine chief controlling officers have been appointed. Dr Mandlecha appealed to the citizens to give polio doses to their children below five years of age, from 8 am to 5 pm on Sunday.

Teams will go door-to-door for five days to vaccinate children who will be deprived of vaccinations on Sunday. He said that transit teams have been set up at 123 places like railway stations, bus stands, airport, toll booths, malls while 28 mobile teams will be deployed at brick kilns, street vendors and other places. Additional Commissioner B B Nemane, Dr Ujjwala Bhambre, Dr Prerna Vadera were present were also present at the briefing.

To be on 1st place in State

The city was at number three in the State in the pulse polio vaccination campaign last year as a hundred per cent target was achieved. “This time too it will be completed. We will leave no stone unturned to get first place in State in the coming drive,” said B B Nemane.