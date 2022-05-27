Pump owners to observe 'No Purchase' day on May 31

Demand to increase commission, streamline fuel supply

Aurangabad, May 27:

The Federation of All Maharashtra Petrol Dealers Association (FAMPEDA) has announced a nationwide ‘No Purchase’ agitation from May 31 demanding to increase the commission rate given to petrol pump owners. A letter has been submitted to the district collector office in this regard.

Giving more information, FAMPEDA president Uday Lodh said, there has been no increase in the commission behind petrol and diesel since 2017. The Apoorva Chandra committee had suggested increasing the commission of the fuel pump owners every six months. But there has been no increase since 2017. The pump operational costs are higher than the commission resulting in losses. Hence FAMPEDA has decided not to purchase petrol and diesel from May 31, demanding the Central government to increase the commission. The agitation will continue till the demands are met.

Supply reduced by companies

The supply of petrol and diesel was being reduced by the petrol companies. The pump owners are making advance payments to the companies, but are not getting fuel on time. There is a demand of 40,000 to 50,000 litres of fuel at each pump. But only 24,000 litres of fuel is being made available. Recently, the prices of petrol and diesel were reduced. As payments were made in advance, it caused loss of Rs 4 to 5 lakhs to each pump owner in a single day. To attract the attention to the plight of the pump owners, we have decided to hold a 'No Purchase' agitation on May 31, said Akhil Abbas, secretary of the petrolium dealers association.