Pundaliknagar police accused of shielding MPDA goon!

Aurangabad, July 12:

Pundaliknagar police station has taken action against the gangsters of different groups under MPDA including the notorious goon Rishikesh Palodkar. The efficiency of the police station is now doubted as Palodkar comes to the Pundaliknagar area to attend a birthday celebration of his friend and dance with the sword in his hand. Later on, he runs away by attacking a youth brutally with the sword. Ironically, one week has passed to the incident and the cops failed to trace him and find his whereabouts? The slow action pushes the citizens to think whether the accused goon is having blessings from officials or personnel from the police station concern?

It may be noted that Kunal Pahade (of Vijaynagar) organised his birthday celebration function near Chaudeshwari Mandir in Pundaliknagar on July 4 night. Pahade’s friends from all over the city including Palodkar attended the function. The goon danced to the DJ’s tune with 5-6 friends and the sword in his hand. Pahade’s friend Shubham Sonawane refrained Palodkar from doing so. The enraged goon then trained his sword in Shubham’s direction. This panicked the youths present at the party and they started to disperse in different directions.

Shubham also ran away through a lane, but the accused chased him and attacked him three times. Shubham sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. Later on, Pundaliknagar police complained Palodkar, Pahade and five others on July 6. The police have failed to trace him in the last one week. According to the sources, the accused goon is having support from police officers and personnel from the police station.

Angry residents of Pundaliknagar pointed out that the special squad of the Pundaliknagar police station is investigating the case, but they could not find any lead in the case. How come the notorious goon comes into the jurisdiction of the police, creates a ruckus, and members of the special squad do not get a wind of it, they stressed.