'Pune Startup’ Fest' for startups

-Competition on March 11-12

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: COEP Technological University, Pune is hosting the 'Pune Startup Fest’ 2023 on March 11 and 12. The event will feature several competitions, including Bullrun, Bidwars, Biztrivia Brandscan, Buzz It, Monopoly marathon, and Consultants Quest. The Startup Expo will showcase various startups, divided into zones based on their fields, such as technical, student, educational, social, innovation, intellectual property rights, health and lifestyle, agriculture, and green zone. Ganesh Prasad, founder of Think School, will conduct an insightful session on March 10 at 6 pm. Startups participating in the competition will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas to top investors in Pitcher's Valley, with only 50 startups selected for this privilege. For further information, interested startups can visit www.punestartupfest.in.