Punjab University emerges winner in moot court contest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Punjab University from Chandigarh emerged the winner in the national level moot court competition organised by M P Law College on Sunday.

The moot court contest began on March 25 and 20 Law colleges from the different parts of the country participated in it.

The preliminary and semi-final rounds were conducted on Saturday. The final round was held at Tapadiya Natya Mandir, today.

For the final round, top three teams were selected from the semi-final round. The problem for the final round was suggested by Aasim Shakeel Sayyed (a tudent of DGB Dayanand Law College, Solapur).

Justice Kishore C Sant (Judge, Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court) and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi (former Judge, High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati) were the judges for the final round.

Principal Dr C M Rao, S N Morey (Vice Principal), Dr Aparna Kottapalle, Pratibha Girbane (coordinator, competition) and others took efforts for the success of this event.

The winning teams and cash prizes along with trophies are as follows;

--Winner team: Punjab University-Chandigarh, cash prize of Rs 7,000 and late adv Sudhakarrao Deshmukh Trophy.

--Runner up team: Government Law College (Mumbai) cash prize of Rs 5,000 and late adv Sudhakarrao Deshmukh Trophy.

Box

Individual Prizes & Trophies

The individual prizes and trophies are as follows;

--Nikhilesh Koundinya winner of late adv L N Sirsamkar- Best Petitioner from final round--cash prize of Rs 2,000 and trophy.

--Ajinkya Temak-Best Respondent from final round and winner of cash prize of Rs 2,000 and Trophy

--Nikhilesh Koundinya--Late adv Sudhakarrao Deshmukh Trophy for Best Mooter in both rounds.

–-Grishma Mahatme and Isha-Ghate Foundation-Best Mooter Trophy for preliminary round.

--Jaisleeen Kainth- Best Memorial Prize for final round