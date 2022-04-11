Purchase Forum inaugurated, Purchase professionals from city industry join hands to share knowledge, help each other

Aurangabad, April 11: Chairman of Bagla Group Rishi Kumar Bagla inaugurated the Purchase Forum set up by professionals from the purchase departments working in various establishments in the Aurangabad industries, recently.

Chairman, CII Maharashtra State Council and Managing Director, Endress Hauser, Sriram Narayanan, India Procurement Head, Canpac Ltd Janardan Kale, and president MASSIA Narayan Pawar shared their experiences and expectations from the purchasing professionals.

Explaining the objectives of this forum, purchase professional Pankaj Patil said that in the competitive industrial environment, timely exchange of accurate information and its use for better purchasing will be done through this Forum.

Various programmes will be organised for the promotion of knowledge and helping each other. These include building strong relationships between suppliers and purchasers, giving priority to suppliers in Aurangabad, and creating jobs for the local purchasing professionals.

Purchase professionals from Aurangabad Nagesh Deshpande, Pankaj Patil, Shyam Mundada, Anand Kulkarni, Amit Vyvahare, Harshanand Kalge and Kalyan Jaiwal came together to set up the Forum. Janardhan Kale and Sanjay Jewalikar are its mentors. The event was attended by 170 city purchasing professionals.

Pooja Karwa conducted the proceedings.