Purity, happiness makes the family a gokul

Govinddev Giriji Maharaj : Discourse organized by the Samanvay Parivar

Aurangabad: Due to the end of tolerance, discord has increased in the family. This is the problem not only in the middle class but also in the rich households. A member should be patient to keep his family happy and transform it into a gokul, said Swami Govinddev Giriji Maharaj in a discourse.

He was speaking in the three-day discourse organised by the Samanvay Parivar on Thursday evening at Mahesh Bhawan, Chikalthana MIDC. Swamiji said that no one is happy in the world, Keeping the family happy is in the hands of every member. Especially women in that family can play a big role. A source of income must first be created to keep the family afloat. A family cannot start without income, the second formula is that everyone should have good health. The third rule is that the family should not be burdened with too much debt, the fourth is that the person in the house should not be too far away from the family to earn. Swamiji said that if this formula is followed, the family will be happy. Kishorila Dhoot, Radhavallabh Dhoot, Satyanarayana Jaju, Rekha Rathi, Nandkishore Malpani and a large number of devotees were present.