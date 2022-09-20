Purple Day at Royal Kids
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 20, 2022 10:50 PM 2022-09-20T22:50:09+5:30 2022-09-20T22:50:09+5:30
Aurangabad, Sept 20:
Royal Kids nursery recently celebrated Purple Day with great enthusiasm. The students as well teachers came attired in purple dresses. Students brought purple toys and balloons. Teachers decorated the school with purple creative themes. Students of Jr kg made pictures of butterflies, foot and hand printing.