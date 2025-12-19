Pushpa Bandawala passes away
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 19, 2025 22:50 IST2025-12-19T22:50:02+5:302025-12-19T22:50:02+5:30
Pushpa Mahesh Bandawala, a resident of Indore, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 80. Her last rites were performed at Muktidham in Regional Park, Indore. She is survived by her husband, daughter Mamta Shandilya, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and other family members. She was the mother of news editor Vinod Bandawala at Lokmat Samachar.