Pushpa Bandawala passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Pushpa Mahesh Bandawala, a resident of Indore, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 80. Her last rites were performed at Muktidham in Regional Park, Indore. She is survived by her husband, daughter Mamta Shandilya, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, and other family members. She was the mother of news editor Vinod Bandawala at Lokmat Samachar.