PWD certificate should be obtained from designated centres only Aysuh PG admissions

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell announced that those candidates who wish to take admission from the person with disability (PWD) category for Ayush postgraduate courses will have to obtain a certificate from designated 15 centres only

As per the norms, 5 per cent seats are reserved in the State quota counselling of Health Science courses for PWD. The Directorate General of Health Services of Central Government has designated 15 centres for identifying disabilities out of 21 benchmark disabilities and issuing PWD certificates.

The candidates who qualified All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2021 wish to claim PWD quota reservation should appear before the Medical Board at any of the designated disability centres and get themselves examined before the last date of the registration process. The CET Cell said that it will be the responsibility of the candidate to produce a certificate from the board and upload the certificate obtained from any other hospital, the civil surgeon will not be considered for the admissions.

The name of the four designated centres in the State are as follows; Grant Government Medical College -J J Hospital Compound- Mumbai, AIIMS-Nagpur (all disabilities as mentioned in disability certificate), Ali Yavar Jung National Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities-Bandra-Mumbai (for hearing disabilities only), All India Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (AIIPMR)-Mumbai for Locomotor disability only.