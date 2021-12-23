PWD dy engg, wife get RI, fine

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Dec 23: Sessions judge S S Deshpande on Thursday awarded two years rigorous imprisonment and Rs 1 lakh fine each to deputy engineer of PWD Balasaheb Sonerao Deshmukh and his wife Laxmibai Balasaheb Deshmukh in the case of possessing unaccounted properties amounting to Rs 36 lakh.

Complainant Suresh Mande submitted a complaint with the anti corruption bureau (ACB) that Deshmukh while in the government service possessed a bungalow amounting to Rs 10 to 12 lakh in Garkheda area, 6000 sq feet land at Shahnoorwadi, 2 acres farm on Beed Bypass, farm at Bidkin, lodging-boarding at Ahmedpur, car and other unaccounted property.

Accordingly, Superintendent of Police (ACB) issued inquiry order on August 9, 2000. PI Rameshwar Thorat conducted an inquiry and a case was registered in Mukundwadi police station.

During the hearing it was proved that Deshmukh and his wife possessed unaccounted properties amounting to Rs 36 lakh.The court issued the afore said order under the section 13 (1) (E).