PWD to seek permission from AMC regarding trees at Labour Colony

Aurangabad, May 16:

The Public Works Department (PWD) is the custodian of the land where the Labour Colony was existing till one week ago. A total of 222 old trees got surfaced after the demolition of the 338 quarters on May 11. However, in the proposed construction of the Administrative Complex-cum district collectorate, it is ascertained that the axe is likely to fall upon 150 trees.

These trees are 40-50 years old. They were planted by the occupants. Hence, it is apparent that the PWD will have to seek permission from the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation’s (AMC) environment committee, prior to starting of the new works.

The Colony was spread on 19.53 acres of land. Presently, the task of lifting debris from the site is underway by PWD. On demand of the AMC commissioner, the debris is also being unloaded in the bed of Kham River.

As reported earlier, the counting of 222 trees was done by PWD. It is feared that 150 are going to be affected due to the construction of new spacious building and 70-72 trees on the roadside will be saved.

The garden superintendent Vijay Patil confirmed that the respective office will have to obtain permission from AMC’s environment committee regarding the trees at Labour Colony. The office has not yet received any application, so far, he said.