Quality policy implementation imp for nation’s development: Ankushrao Kadam

Aurangabad:

MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam said asserted that it is necessary to adopt a competent quality policy for achieving national and individual development.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 36th National Conference of Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) organised jointly by MGM University and QCFI’s Aurangabad Division, on Tuesday.

Ankushrao Kadam said that the city got a place on the world level because of QCFI which works continuously for the country’s development.

President of QCFI-Aurangabad Nitin Kingaonkar made introductory remarks.

Reviewing Forum’s progress, its national executive director D K Srivastava explained the importance of quality development in the country's progress and its position on the international level.

Executive director of Badve Udyog Group Supriya Badve and executive director of Sanjeev Group Maithili Tambolkar also guided the participants. The dignitaries also released a book on ‘Lean Manufacturing’ written by Satish Kalokhe.

Students of Little Angel School, Clover Dale School and Shandilya Vidyalaya (Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh) performed a captivating dance. Merit theses will be presented at different 75 places simultaneously in this conference on December 28 and 29. Around 150 experts from across the country will examine them.

MGM Trustee Pratap Borade, Chandraprakash Tripathi, Satish Kalokhe, D K Srivastava,

MGM University Vice Chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, Dr Ulhas Shiurkar, Dr Ulhas Shinde, Srinivas Vaidya, Dr Abhay Kulkarni, Manoj Deglurkar, Ashok Mittal, K B Bharti and other dignitaries were present.

Quality improvement need for place in global market

Avinash Mishra, National President of the Forum said that leadership development can only come through quality. “Industries should make their place in the global market by continuous quality improvement,” he said. The officers of various departments and industries were honoured with awards for implementing diverse activities in the previous year.