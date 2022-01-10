Quick arrest of cab driver murders, gold thieves major achievements

Aurangabad, Jan 10:

“The quick arrest of the three murderers of a cab driver Vishal Vasudev Ramteke (32, Ashray Dhaba, Nagpur) and the arrest of the thieves who stole 36 tolas of gold from a mangal karyalaya at Beed By-pass are the major breakthroughs at the beginning of the new year”, said Superintendent of Police (SP) of Aurangabad rural police Nimit Goyal here in a press conference on Monday.

Goyal said, a cab driver Vishal Ramteke was found brutally murdered at Golatgaon Phata on December 31, 2021. The Nagpur police had given the clue of the missing Vishal. Checking the technical and other evidences, it was found that the murders had booked the cab from Nagpur for Jalna. They murdered Vishal and took away his car. The police arrested the murderers Vishal Rajendra Mishra (Qadrinagar, Ausa, Latur, Shivaji Dattu Bansode (Karimnagar, Latur) and Sudarshan Janaknath Chavan (Ujani, Ausa, Latur). The Karmad and local crime branch (LCB) police first arrested Bansode from Latur and later Mishra and Chavan from Mulshi, Pune.

The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Goyal, additional SP Dr Pawan Bansod by LCB PI Santosh Khetmalas, Karmad PI Rajendra Bokade, PSI Vijay Jadhav, Pradeep Thube, Shrimant Bhalerao, Sanjay Kale, Shaikh Nadim, Valmik Nikam, Narendra Khandare, Anand Ghateshwar and others.

Murder motive

Accused Vishal Mishra in his statement said that he used to run a cab (MH12 XN 3260) in Pune. However, the Naldurg, Osmanabad police seized his car. He was searching for the same model, colur and company car to operate it in Pune. Hence, the accused booked the cab of Vishal Ramteke from Nagpur for Jalna. They stole the car after murdering Vishal Ramteke. First he opposed the murdered but they put chilly powder in his eys and then strangulated him with a nylon rope. They hit his stomach with an iron plate and threw his body along the road, he confessed.

Similarly, the rural police unveiled the theft of 36 tolas of gold from a Mangal Karyalaya on Beed By-pass road. The police team stationed at Madhya Pradesh for two weeks to grab the accused. So far, the police have succeeded in recovering around 32 tolas of the stolen gold jewellery, Goyal mentioned.

Rural police achievements in 2021

In all, 2088 cases of liquor seizure were registered, of which 1861 were resolved. In all, 7673 cases of articles seizure were registered in which the articles were 20471, of which 8594 articles were returned while 11877 are pending at present.

The decided cases in judicial magistrate (first class) court were 2528, of which convicted cases were 452 and the conviction is 17.9 percent. In Sessions Court, 147 cases were decided and 19 were convicted cases and the the conviction is 12.9 per cent.

In all, 60 persons were detained under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime ACT (MCOCA) and one under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act (MPDA).

In 2021, 145 police officers have been given 597 rewards and 989 constables 2697 rewards, Goyal informed.