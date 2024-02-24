R S Gupte Lecture Series concludes in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Renaissance started in Europe with the development of scientific integrity, rationality, and human intelligence. The same tradition was carried out by Mahatma Phule in the State.

Phule was influenced by the thoughts of James Mill, and Thomas Paine and started renaissance,” said Dr Shruti Tambe, a noted researcher and scholar.

She was speaking on the final day of the two-day R S Gupte Lecture Series organised by the History and Ancient Indian Culture Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Friday. Shruti Tambe said that Mahatma Phule had to struggle with high-class people of British as well as India for this.

In his presidential speech, Dr Umesh Bagade recollected the basic concepts of the Indian Renaissance.

He said that one cannot understand history without studying these concepts. Dr Geetanjali Borade conducted the proceedings of the programme Dr Sanjay Paikrao proposed a vote of thanks. Ganesh Vispute, Dr Bina Sengar, Kumar Bhavan and others were present.