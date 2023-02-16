RAA holds symposium for Urdu teachers

Aurangabad: Regional Academic Authority (RAA) organised a one-day symposium for Urdu medium teachers of Marathwada on Wednesday.

Deputy Director of Education Anil Sable inaugurated the symposium. He said that it is important for the Muslim community to set goals for success by getting an education.

He also sought feedback from teachers on what can be done to improve the quality of Urdu medium schools.

In introductory remarks, Dr Rajesh Chaudhary presented the annual performance of the Urdu department and also highlighted the measures taken by the government. Khawaja Moinuddin delivered the keynote lecture.

Around 20 Urdu medium teachers of the region presented their classroom activities. Those introduced best practices were presented with prizes.

In his address, Dr Kaleemuddin Sheikh, (director, RAA) urged teachers to follow in the footsteps of their forefathers and perform outstanding deeds like them.

Adeeba Moiz Syed, a Class VI student of Zilla Parishad Urdu Primary School Limbe Jalgaon conducted the proceedings of the programme.