Raid on Bhendala gambling den; 6 arrested, assets worth Rs 25 lakh seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police raided an ongoing gambling den in the Bhendala area of Gangapur tehsil on Saturday night, arresting six gamblers, while some managed to escape under the cover of darkness. During the operation, police seized cash, mobile phones, five four-wheelers, and four two-wheelers, with total assets valued at Rs 24.97 lakh.

The sub-divisional police officer’s office received information that a gambling den was operating in a tin shed behind Hotel Bhendala Cafe on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar–Pune highway. Acting on orders from SDPO Dr Nilesh Palve, police inspector Salim Chaus, constables Bedre, and Sipahi Dabhade of Shillegaon police station, along with two witnesses, conducted a raid at 9.30 pm on Saturday. Those taken into custody included Shaikh Ashif Sheikh Fare (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Rishikesh Shinde, Devilal Mungse (Golwadi), Dattatray Gawli (Nevasa), Yadav (Gangapur), and Vijay Gaikwad (Gangapur). A case has been registered at Shillegaon police station under the Gambling Act.