Railway alerts on cancellation of 15 trains from June 23 to 29

Aurangabad, June 22:

The South Central Railway (SCR, Nanded Division) has raised an alert stating that the Central Railway (CR) will be laying double-track between Manmad to Ankai Fort. As a result, a ‘mega block’ will be implemented to complete the task including yard re-modelling. Hence, the CR has cancelled some trains, totally and partially. Meanwhile, the routes of the two trains have also been changed for the purpose.

Totally Cancelled Trains

The numbers of 15 trains which have been cancelled include 18503 - Vishakapatnam to Shri Sainagar Shirdi on June 23; 18504 - Shri Sainagar Shirdi to Vishakapatnam on June 24; 12071 - CST Mumbai to Jalna from June 25 to 28; 12072 - Jalna to CST Mumbai from June 26 to 29; 11401 - CST Mumbai to Adilabad Nandigram Express from June 27 to 28; 11402 - Adilabad to CST Mumbai Nandigram Express from June 26 to 27; 07197 - Kazipet to Dadar on June 25; 07198 - Dadar to Kazipet on June 26; 07491- Jalna to Shri Sainagar Shirdi on June 27 and 28; 07492 - Shri Sainagar Shirdi to Jalna on June 27 and 28; 07493 - Jalna to Nagarsol on June 24; 07494 - Nagarsol to Jalna on June 24 and 26 and 07497 - Jalna to Nagarsol on June 26.

Partially Cancelled Trains

The four trains which are partially cancelled between Rotegaon and Manmad are Nanded to Manmad Express and vice versa (Numbers 07777/07778) from June 19 to 28; Dharmabad to Manmad Express and vice versa (Numbers 17688/17687) from June 27 to 28.

The four trains which have been cancelled partially between Nagarsol and Shrisainagar Shirdi are Kakinada to Shrisainagar Shirdi and vice versa (Numbers 17205/17206) from June 25 to 28; Secunderabad to Shrisainagar Shirdi and vice versa (Numbers 17001/17002) from June 24 to 27.

The two trains partially cancelled between Nagarsol and Manmad are Manmad to Secunderabad and vice versa (Numbers 17063/17064) from June 24 to 27.

Diverted Trains

The railways have diverted the routes of two trains Nanded - Nizamuddin Express and vice versa (Numbers 12753/12754). The original route from Nanded-Aurangabad-Manmad-Khandwa has been changed to Parbhani-Jalna-Aurangabad on June 28 and 29.