Railway GM to spend only 45 minutes at Aurangabad

Aurangabad:

The General Manager (GM) of South Central Railway (SCR) Arun Kumar Jain is going to inspect railway facilities between Manmad and Nanded on December 9. However, only 45 minutes have been planned for inspection at Aurangabad railway station. This raises the question of whether the time will be enough to review railway problems and inspect facilities in Aurangabad.

The GM is visiting Manmad, Nagarsol, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani and Nanded on December 9 for annual inspection. Every minute of the inspection and review is planned. Accordingly, Jain will arrive at Aurangabad Railway Station at 11.45 am and leave for Karmad, Badnapur and Jalna at 12.30 pm. After inspecting the Aurangabad railway station, the GM is going to review the facilities at the railway goods yard. He will also review the possibility of shifting the goods yard to another location. He will later inspect the work of pitline.

Railways taking usual precautions

The railway administration has started maintenance work as usual so that no errors will be found during the visit. Divisional railway manager Upinder Singh, inspected the work between Nagarsol and Aurangabad.