Rain for the fifth day in a row
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 4, 2022 10:10 PM 2022-09-04T22:10:01+5:30 2022-09-04T22:10:01+5:30
The city and surrounding areas have been experiencing rain every evening since August 31. It rained heavily for the first two days out of five days. The city again experienced moderate rains on Sunday at 7 pm. The citizens experienced a humid atmosphere throughout the day. The rains provided a much needed relief from heat in the evening.